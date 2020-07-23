Our view: Cayuga County again displays calm leadership on policing issues

When it comes to implementing police reforms, long-term, systemic change for the better is not going to be easy to achieve and there will be disagreements along the way about how best to proceed, but the key is to keep communication going from all sides — and it appears that's what's happening in Cayuga County.
In response to widespread outrage over long-simmering injustices and recent police actions that led to the deaths of American civilians, New York state quickly passed a series of laws this year aimed at helping solve the problem.
The state criminalized the use of chokeholds by police officers, demanded body cameras be worn by state troopers, repealed a law which had shielded police disciplinary records and made it a hate crime to make a false report against a person based on race.
More recently, the New York State Sheriffs' Association, saying its members wanted to "reemphasize the importance of citizen compliance with directives of law enforcement officers," introduced legislative proposals that included making any crime committed against a police officer a hate crime and making it a felony to refuse to back up when ordered to by an officer.
When Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck voiced his approval, he was quickly criticized by the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP for endorsing "dangerous and reactive" proposals that would "shield police officers from accountability (and) disproportionately harm Black and Brown people" and the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, which said the sheriff's association's proposals "ignore the realities of what many in society, as well as (New York state) residents now understand to be inequities in the protocols, policies and implementation of law enforcement."
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has been criticized by some of his community partners for endorsing a package of legislative proposals see…
Schenck responded by saying that he understands the concerns, pledged to take additional steps to welcome community input relating to such proposals, and forwarded the NAACP's response to the sheriff's association. And it's that kind of back-and-forth that we have come to appreciate among law enforcement and the community in Cayuga County.
Nobody should be expected to see eye to eye on any piece of legislation in Albany, and that's especially true when it comes to law enforcement and a rising understanding that equal rights and equal justice have not been achieved in the country, its states, cities or towns.
Emotions are understandably running high, but calm and thoughtful dialogue have been leading the way in Auburn and Cayuga County and we hope to see that carry on.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!