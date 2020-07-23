Our view: Cayuga County again displays calm leadership on policing issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to implementing police reforms, long-term, systemic change for the better is not going to be easy to achieve and there will be disagreements along the way about how best to proceed, but the key is to keep communication going from all sides — and it appears that's what's happening in Cayuga County.

In response to widespread outrage over long-simmering injustices and recent police actions that led to the deaths of American civilians, New York state quickly passed a series of laws this year aimed at helping solve the problem.

The state criminalized the use of chokeholds by police officers, demanded body cameras be worn by state troopers, repealed a law which had shielded police disciplinary records and made it a hate crime to make a false report against a person based on race.

More recently, the New York State Sheriffs' Association, saying its members wanted to "reemphasize the importance of citizen compliance with directives of law enforcement officers," introduced legislative proposals that included making any crime committed against a police officer a hate crime and making it a felony to refuse to back up when ordered to by an officer.