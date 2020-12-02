Our view: Cayuga County budget for 2021 appears well balanced

Cayuga County lawmakers are on track to pass a budget for next year that we believe strikes the right balance between frugality and investment in the future.

Given the economic recession brought on by the global pandemic, the county Legislature wisely crafted a 2021 spending plan that offers something unusual — a decrease in spending from the previous year. The 0.77% reduction would result in a tax levy increase of 1.9%, which is well below the county's allowable increase of 5.7%, and a somewhat lean budget for next year reflects an understanding that county taxpayers are in no position to take on any expenses that aren't absolutely essential.

Having said that, the Legislature raised eyebrows from some of its members in agreeing to budget additional funds for the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, which provides economic development services for the county. The additional $50,000 would bring the total amount paid to that agency up to $300,000 in 2021. Under the current operating budget, CEDA will be paid $250,000 for services provided this year, a decrease of $50,000 from 2019. In 2018, the county contributed $350,000.