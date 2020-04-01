Our view: Cayuga County courts should open virtual proceedings to the public

As courtroom proceedings temporarily move to a sort-of online format, we urge judges to allow the public to be able to follow along.

Non-essential civil and criminal court proceedings in Cayuga County had already been postponed for several weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but courts remain operational — with a reduced staff — in order to handle emergency cases.

An order this week added a new wrinkle when 7th Judicial District Judge Craig J. Doran instructed all court proceedings within the district to use video conference technology to conduct emergency and essential court proceedings. The idea is to utilize Skype to further limit the number of people in courtrooms.

Courts will have some flexibility, but people wishing to come into court will need special permission from administrative and supervising judges. And while it might be possible for someone to use a court employee's Skype access from another part of the building, there is currently no method established for the media or the public to regularly watch the proceedings.