Our view: Cayuga County government can't keep running short-staffed

The Cayuga County Legislature is very close to making a change that would benefit taxpayers by helping county government operate more efficiently, and we urge lawmakers to sit down and work out the details to make it happen.
Legislators recently rejected a proposal to hire an operations officer who would report to the Legislature chair. The idea is to have a professional manager work with department heads to help steer the day-to-day operations of county government. The new position would help fill the gap left by the absence of a county administrator and the reluctance of the Legislature to hire an interim manager while they work on a plan for a long-term leadership structure.
But after passing the Ways and Means Committee with unanimous support, a vote to approve the measure failed in a 7-7 vote that came up short of the necessary weighted votes. But that shouldn't mean an end to the discussion, and there needs to be an effort to get it back on track quickly.
For people who express concern about growing government, it's important to remember this structure is actually cheaper than what the county had in 2019 with the full-time administrator's office and it will in all likelihood be less expensive than whatever long-term format is decided upon.
Most importantly, legislators and the public need to understand that taxpayers have already paid for this operations officer position. It was in the 2021 budget and tax bills went out. Delaying the implementation of this office is actually not saving taxpayers a dime; instead, they have paid for a level of professional management that the county so far has failed to deliver.
One concern that was raised is that the job description is somewhat vague in its present form, so that might need to be rewritten to clarify the duties under the position. If that is what needs to be done at this point, then the solution may be as simple as getting a couple of the "no" voters who have indicated support for this concept into the same room with Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Government Operations Chair Ryan Foley and hash out the details of the job description.
This measure to bring a deputy-level leader on board was a prudent compromise for people who never want to go back to the administrator-led government that struggled to find stability. Moreover, this plan had bipartisan support seemingly up until last week, so it shouldn't all be thrown away with one vote.
McNabb-Coleman has been running the county government since the start of 2020 with too little support. She can’t keep up the pace she has been working at much longer, and she shouldn't have to. And this new position is about more than easing the burden of the duties for the Legislature chair. It will benefit county taxpayers who are paying the bills, and the Legislature owes it to all of those people to act now.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.