Our view: Cayuga County government can't keep running short-staffed

For people who express concern about growing government, it's important to remember this structure is actually cheaper than what the county had in 2019 with the full-time administrator's office and it will in all likelihood be less expensive than whatever long-term format is decided upon.

Most importantly, legislators and the public need to understand that taxpayers have already paid for this operations officer position. It was in the 2021 budget and tax bills went out. Delaying the implementation of this office is actually not saving taxpayers a dime; instead, they have paid for a level of professional management that the county so far has failed to deliver.​

One concern that was raised is that the job description is somewhat vague in its present form, so that might need to be rewritten to clarify the duties under the position. If that is what needs to be done at this point, then the solution may be as simple as getting a couple of the "no" voters who have indicated support for this concept into the same room with Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Government Operations Chair Ryan Foley and hash out the details of the job description.