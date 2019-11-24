If you're looking for some numbers to illustrate the divide that exists in the Cayuga County Legislature, check out the preliminary results from this year's general election. With all of the races tallied up prior to the counting of absentee and affidavit ballots, likely winners could be determined on Election Day in six of the seven districts up for election. That left the Legislature's weighted vote majority status undetermined, with Democrats holding 418 and Republican 417. A majority comes with 442 votes.
The race that was too close to call that night was for the District 14 seat, and the margin between candidates Gwen Webber-McLeod and Mike Didio was a single vote. After absentee and affidavit ballot counting this week, Didio's lead stretched to 14 votes. The official result is to be determined, but it appears that Republican Didio will secure re-election and the 48 weighted votes for his party's conference, giving the GOP the majority.
But think about how slim that majority status is — an advantage of 47 weighted votes out of 883. Determined by 14 election votes in a year in which more than 16,200 people cast ballots.
Those numbers illustrate how divided the county is these days regarding local elected leadership. And regardless of who becomes the official winner in District 14, the 2020 Cayuga County Legislature is going to need to find a way to become more unified around the mission of governing.
We heard from some candidates and political operatives during the campaign speak about how unqualified one side or the other was when it came to control of the Legislature. It sounded a lot more like Albany or Washington talk than what we typically expect out of local government.
Our hope is that all 15 legislators look at this year's result as a message that there is no clear mandate for one party to be in charge. What voters want and deserve is a team of elected officials who respect each other's input no matter the political party affiliation, and who value the importance of forming bipartisan consensus.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.