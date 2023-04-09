Experts from the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges have been studying Owasco Lake since 2005, and Cayuga County lawmakers need to ensure that the people who live here — and drink the water — will continue to benefit from the knowledge that research provides.

At this point, an agreement between the institute and the county is set to dissolve after legislators voted down an extension of the water monitoring program into 2024. The move makes little sense, and we hope that the decision gets reversed.

The institute conducts water sampling and testing, maintains extensive records and develops conclusions based on its findings. The data also comes with an ability to compare how Owasco Lake is fairing with other Finger Lakes in the region.

That work is far from the only study into the health of the lake, but watershed monitoring provides a critical source of information to help steer state and local policy development aimed at improving water quality. Continuing that work is especially important during the summer months when harmful algal blooms have reached record levels of toxicity and the disinfecting process for drinking water has started causing elevated levels of potentially harmful byproducts.

To eliminate such a program at this juncture would be grossly irresponsible, especially considering that the county chips in about $22,000 year for the research, 0.01% of the county's $170 million budget.

The vote that, at least for now, cancelled the county's participation in the program was also a reminder of why voters last fall authorized Legislature redistricting that will eliminate weighted votes.

Last month's decision came about despite the fact that the resolution had the support of a majority of legislators present but was defeated based on the weighted voting, with final tally of 387 against and 362 in favor of the resolution.

Another problem was that Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who later said she would have voted in favor, had been attending the meeting virtually but lost her computer connection to the Legislature just prior to the vote.

The responsible thing to do now is for the Legislature to bring the lake monitoring program up for another vote as soon as possible.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd