Barring 11th-hour intervention by the state Legislature, workloads of the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and DA's offices around the state will increase significantly soon. And in Cayuga County, that could happen without adequate staffing to meet the challenge.
While the problem comes as a surprise to no one, the county Legislature has thus far turned a bewilderingly blind eye to the issue.
District Attorney Jon Budelmann has been vocal about the need to hire an additional assistant prosecutor and a confidential secretary before a new law goes into effect on Jan. 1 requiring a shortened timeline for prosecutors to share pretrial evidence with the defense. The discovery statute is part of criminal justice reforms approved by the state Legislature in April without a funding mechanism for the increased workload.
Budelmann presented a resolution to the Legislature's Judicial and Public Safety Committee in November to hire a new assistant district attorney, but the committee tabled it to the December committee meeting. When the proposal was reintroduced Dec. 4, the committee voted against the $65,247 position, arguing that it was out of the committee's hands because funding for it hadn't been reserved in the 2020 budget.
This week, Budelmann explained to legislators at a special meeting the urgent need for action, but the Legislature failed to act and went ahead and passed a spending plan for next year that doesn't include the money. It is perplexing that legislators first said the new position would need to be added to the budget only to then fail to put it there when given the chance — with no attempt to justify that the positions are not absolutely essential.
At this point, the county needs to find a way to sufficiently staff the DA's office — and just because next year's budget has been approved doesn't mean the conversation is over. Annual budgets are important guidelines, but revenues and expenses are subject to change, and a state-mandated increase in the workload for a county department demands to be met by action locally. In addition, public safety is on the line with this particular unfunded state mandate.
Legislators need to work with Budelmann to come up with the funds to get his office staffed adequately, and they need to do it quickly.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.