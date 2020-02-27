Our view: Cayuga County should start addressing administrator vacancy

Discussions by members of the Cayuga County Legislature regarding a possible restructuring of the county Public Works Department are a good reminder that lawmakers still need to come to a decision on how the day-to-day operations of the county should be overseen.
Since the departure of the most recent county administrator, there remains disagreement over how to proceed in the long term, whether with another appointed administrator, an elected executive or a return to the strong-chair form of leadership.
Regardless of what anybody sees as the long-term solution, we urge legislators to agree to get somebody on board who can help them work it all out. If only on an interim basis, having an administrator would give legislators, department heads and the public a point person for questions and problems.
You have free articles remaining.
At this point, filling the managerial void falls largely to Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who said earlier this month that one of her goals is to have someone overseeing the overall operations.
"We need a professional manager or professional administrator who has some real chief operations experience," she said.
A draft budget for 2020 that initially left this particular line item blank was later amended to reserve $90,000 for a leadership position. So not only have legislators demonstrated that they see the value of starting a job search or getting an interim administrator on board this year, they already have the money set aside to make it happen.
It's too late to get somebody on board to give guidance on the structure of the public works department, but we hope to soon see movement on laying the groundwork for a form of leadership at the top that will best serve county residents into the future.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.