Our view: Cayuga County should start addressing administrator vacancy

Discussions by members of the Cayuga County Legislature regarding a possible restructuring of the county Public Works Department are a good reminder that lawmakers still need to come to a decision on how the day-to-day operations of the county should be overseen.

Since the departure of the most recent county administrator, there remains disagreement over how to proceed in the long term, whether with another appointed administrator, an elected executive or a return to the strong-chair form of leadership.

Regardless of what anybody sees as the long-term solution, we urge legislators to agree to get somebody on board who can help them work it all out. If only on an interim basis, having an administrator would give legislators, department heads and the public a point person for questions and problems.

At this point, filling the managerial void falls largely to Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who said earlier this month that one of her goals is to have someone overseeing the overall operations.

"We need a professional manager or professional administrator who has some real chief operations experience," she said.