Our view: Cayuga County should use incentives to get more people vaccinated

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are plentiful in the United States, the latest challenge is getting those shots into as many arms as possible — and if that means offering gifts to help get more people to participate, we're all for it.

Cayuga County this week reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in 10 months, and the United States hit another positive milestone with 150 million people having been fully vaccinated. But there is more work to be done, and as demand for vaccines drops nationwide, experts predict another surge of cases in the fall in areas with lower vaccination rates.

A little more than 45% of people in Cayuga County are fully vaccinated, but the statewide average is over 52%, so we believe the county and its health department should explore creative ways to get the local number up.

Incentive programs in New York have included scratch-off lottery tickets for adults and putting children 12 to 17 in a weekly drawing for free tuition at a SUNY or CUNY school. In New York City locations, people are being offered things like subway passes and tickets to Mets and Yankees games.