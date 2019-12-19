One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's priorities for 2020 will be passing a statewide ban on polystyrene foam, the lightweight plastic used for single-use food and drink containers and "packing peanuts" used in shipping. Cayuga County has been looking into a similar ban for months, and we believe out local leaders should continue exploring the idea.
There is widespread agreement that packaging most widely known as Styrofoam is terrible for the environment. It breaks into small pieces over time and pollutes land and water all over the world. There are already plenty of cost-effective alternatives, and many food-service businesses have already switched over to biodegradable paper packaging or products that are reusable.
The only argument we've heard against banning the stuff is that some businesses would have to absorb the cost of switching over to new products. We don't believe the "sky is falling" predictions that a ban will put large numbers of people out of work, but the changeover will need to be phased in and thoughtfully implemented so as not to cause an unfair burden on businesses.
Now that this is on Cuomo's agenda, there's a good chance of it sailing through the Legislature in 2020. But we don't see any need for Cayuga County to wait and see and what happens in Albany. The Legislature has a draft law of a polystyrene foam ban written and ready to go and has already held two public hearings on the matter to get feedback from the public on what people see as the pros and cons.
We don't want to see any business treated unfairly — and exceptions to a 100% ban on foam containers will need to be made — but this type of packaging can no longer be overlooked as its negative impact on the environment becomes more and more apparent.
The new Cayuga County Legislature taking over in January should revisit this issue right off the bat and iron out the details for a law covering Cayuga County, regardless of what the state might choose to do later in the year.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.