Our view: Cayuga County tax break could be move worth copying by city

Cayuga County has formally dropped its tax on residential energy beginning in the fall, and we believe the city of Auburn should explore doing the same.

In an effort to give some relief to residents burdened with record inflation, county legislators agreed to stop collecting a 4% tax on home energy. The vote was approved just in time to have the tax taken off the books beginning Sept. 1.

It's good that legislators supported this move before a crucial deadline. Homeowners can certainly use a break, given the high cost of gas, groceries and other essentials.

Although it's not a huge amount of money, considering the county's overall budget, it does seem like a little more thought could have been put into looking at ways to try to offset the loss of about $1 million in county revenue, so we understand why some lawmakers questioned the decision even while supporting the overall goal of giving taxpayers a break this winter.

Going forward, it would wise for the Legislature to work with its finance and budget directors to make plans for this revenue loss so this doesn't end up being a tax they are forced to bring back to close a gap in the 2023 budget.

And because the tax does not apply to city residents, it would make sense for the Auburn City Council to consider taking the same step for its residents. Although it's too late to do it for the quarter that starts on Sept. 1, they could get it done before the Dec. 1 quarter ahead of what will likely be the worst of the winter weather.

