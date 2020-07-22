Our view: Cayuga County will lose out on funding if Census participation falls short

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Originally set for the end of July, the deadline to file 2020 Census forms has been extended to Oct. 31. And that's a good thing, because Cayuga County has some catching up to do.

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli recently reported that New York lags behind most other states in responding to the 2020 Census, ranking 38th in the country, with fewer that 60 percent of New York households having responded compared to the national average of 62 percent. Cayuga County's response rate was most recently even lower still, at 55.8 percent.

“New York is in danger of being undercounted. The stakes are high and New York could not only lose Congressional representation but critical funding for education, public transit, housing and more,” DiNapoli said in a news release. “New Yorkers already pay more to Washington than we get back, but let’s not make it worse by not getting counted. I urge the more than 40 percent of New York households that have not yet replied to take a few minutes and complete this critical action."