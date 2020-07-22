Our view: Cayuga County will lose out on funding if Census participation falls short

Originally set for the end of July, the deadline to file 2020 Census forms has been extended to Oct. 31. And that's a good thing, because Cayuga County has some catching up to do.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli recently reported that New York lags behind most other states in responding to the 2020 Census, ranking 38th in the country, with fewer that 60 percent of New York households having responded compared to the national average of 62 percent. Cayuga County's response rate was most recently even lower still, at 55.8 percent.
“New York is in danger of being undercounted. The stakes are high and New York could not only lose Congressional representation but critical funding for education, public transit, housing and more,” DiNapoli said in a news release. “New Yorkers already pay more to Washington than we get back, but let’s not make it worse by not getting counted. I urge the more than 40 percent of New York households that have not yet replied to take a few minutes and complete this critical action."
Locally, Legislator Tricia Kerr of the Cayuga County Complete Count Committee is asking anyone planning a community event to invite the U.S. Census Bureau’s mobile response team as part of an effort to get everyone in the county counted. Kerr said that lack of internet access and other factors are hindering efforts to reach people on the west side of Auburn and in rural parts of the county. As this time, the county is lagging behind the state and federal response rates, and residents are being encouraged to respond by mail, online at my2020census.gov or by phone (English 844-330-2020, Spanish 844-468-2020, other languages available).
