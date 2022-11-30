Our view: Cayuga County's new reps should pay a visit

Following the election results and redistricting, Cayuga County finds itself represented by two state Assemblymen, one state senator and one congresswoman who have served constituents in districts outside the county, and that's a recipe for this county potentially being overlooked once the new sessions in Albany and Washington get underway in 2023.

With just a few weeks left before the work of governing begins anew, we urge those new to representing Cayuga County residents to take some time and get to know the issues important to the people who live here.

After formerly representing parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier, 24th Congressional District Rep. Claudia Tenney will become the sole House of Representatives member representing the county. The sprawling district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties stretching from western New York to the North Country.

In Albany, state Sen. Rachel May is now representing the 48th Senate District, which includes all of Cayuga County. Longtime state Assemblyman Will Barclay is also representing Cayuga County for the first time in the 120th Assembly District which includes the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory. And in the 131st Assembly District, which includes Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan is another newcomer to the area, after having previously represented Ontario County and parts of Seneca County.

We hope to see all of them schedule community listening sessions in Cayuga County over the next month so they can get more familiar with the specific concerns and priorities of people here that they now represent.

