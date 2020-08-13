Our view: Cayuga Nation needs to get its house in order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga Indian Nation of New York said the rejection of its land trust application was the result of "the worst kind of government arbitrariness and ineptitude" and "racially motivated" political pressure. Rather than blaming others and vowing to fight the decision, we hope the nation's federal recognized leadership council will take an honest look inward and begin working on ways to repair its internal relationships for the benefit of all of its citizens and its neighbors in Cayuga and Seneca counties.

The nation's 15-year-old application seeking a federal protective trust for land it owns in Cayuga and Seneca counties had certainly dragged on too long, with almost no information coming from the government since the application was deemed incomplete in 2011 and later resubmitted.

The U.S. Department of the Interior had chosen to work with a council of the nation under the direction of Clint Halftown in recent years, but the internal dispute over the nation's leadership grew much more tense over the past several months — and that strife is what ultimately prompted the government to decide it didn't want any part of the problem.