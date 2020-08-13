Our view: Cayuga Nation needs to get its house in order

The Cayuga Indian Nation of New York said the rejection of its land trust application was the result of "the worst kind of government arbitrariness and ineptitude" and "racially motivated" political pressure. Rather than blaming others and vowing to fight the decision, we hope the nation's federal recognized leadership council will take an honest look inward and begin working on ways to repair its internal relationships for the benefit of all of its citizens and its neighbors in Cayuga and Seneca counties.
The nation's 15-year-old application seeking a federal protective trust for land it owns in Cayuga and Seneca counties had certainly dragged on too long, with almost no information coming from the government since the application was deemed incomplete in 2011 and later resubmitted.
The U.S. Department of the Interior had chosen to work with a council of the nation under the direction of Clint Halftown in recent years, but the internal dispute over the nation's leadership grew much more tense over the past several months — and that strife is what ultimately prompted the government to decide it didn't want any part of the problem.
In 2018, Halftown established a police force to "restore and maintain order on its properties and businesses" and in February 2020 ordered those officers to raid properties in Seneca Falls that had been under control of a group that considers itself aligned with the nation's traditional government. A convenience store, day-care center, schoolhouse and sugar shack were demolished with a bulldozer, and a protest over those actions a week later left marchers bloodied and pepper-sprayed.
In June, the Halftown-led council filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior over its failure to make a decision on its application — and less than two months later, that application was denied.
If Halftown was trying to force the BIA's hand, he got what he wanted. It just wasn't the outcome he had been hoping for. The best course at this point would be for Halftown's council to sit down with those who reject him as a leader and try to find some common ground so they can begin to work together.
There have been no winners in the continuation of this dispute. The members of the nation and its neighboring towns and villages will all be better off if everyone involved works toward a peaceful resolution and long-term compromise.
