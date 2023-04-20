Three years after the global spread of COVID-19, there are plenty of positive signs that the worst is over. And while we gladly join in the collective sigh of relief, we urge both policymakers and the public to make the best of the lessons learned and continue to be vigilant about the continuing threat.

Some recent headlines concerning the virus are certainly worth celebrating.

The national emergency declaration over the threat of the virus is set to expire on May 11; Auburn Community Hospital this week returned to normal visiting hours; the State University of New York, while still "strongly encouraging" students to get their vaccine and booster shots, has dropped vaccination as a requirement for attending in-person instruction; and the Cayuga County Health Department said that a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 21 will be the last one it plans to offer unless a future need arises.

Another recent report, though, reminds us of the importance of continuing to look back at what went right and what went wrong during the pandemic so that we will be better prepared for the next emergency.

The state comptroller's office recently released an audit critical of apparent missteps by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities in light of more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases in state-regulated group homes for people with developmental disabilities.

Better safeguards being put in place in those settings — in addition to the state's nursing homes — will be critical to minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the future.

In other sobering news, the latest statewide update from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office shows that during the most recent seven-day period there were more than 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state and 63 deaths.

We're glad that COVID-19 no longer consumes our daily lives, but the lessons learned from the experience must not be forgotten, nor the reality that the virus hasn't nearly gone completely away.

Be happy that the worst is over. But don't let your guard down.

