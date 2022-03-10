Our view: Centro bike share might fit well in Auburn

The region's public bus company is exploring the idea of making bicycles and scooters available for public use in areas that could include Auburn, and we hope local officials will agree to explore the possibility.

Centro said that two-wheelers might make a big difference for people who need to make a short commute to work or school in places where public buses don't operate. Corrals to park bikes or scooters would be installed in neighborhoods where they make the most sense and the number of machines at each location would vary depending on demand.

Visitors to Syracuse may have noticed blue bicycles parked in various downtown locations and around Syracuse University. Those are operated by a private company and can be unlocked by people who sign up with a cellphone app. Riders provide their own helmets, pay $2 to unlock a bike and then 10 cents for every minute they use it. There are also monthly and annual payment plans available for people who intend to use them often.

That type of rental operation might make great sense in Auburn. City planners have made great strides in recent years to make the city more bicycle friendly by creating dedicated bike lanes and shared traffic lanes on many city streets, and downtown Auburn and the Cayuga Community College campus appear to be perfect places to make bikes available.

Encouraging more people to ride is not only a great boost for public health, it lessens the number of vehicles on the road, which cuts down on both traffic and air and noise pollution.

Bike or scooter rentals won't happen without the blessing and cooperation of officials from city hall and CCC, so we encourage those leaders to listen to any proposals with an open mind and solicit feedback from the public to find out from people who might actually use the bikes where they believe rental locations would make the most sense.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0