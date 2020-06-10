Our view: Centro bus service essential for many workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When cases of COVID-19 began spreading and New York state shut down all but the most necessary services, Centro cut back on its local and rural bus routes. Now that things are starting to open up again, Centro needs to play its part in helping people get back to work.

As it gears up to resume on Monday most of its services that were suspended in April, Centro isn't planning to restart routes between Cayuga County and Syracuse for several more weeks — a long time for people who rely on Centro to commute to and from work.

As the region moves forward with its economic reopening, Centro needs to get its services better in sync for the people in the Auburn, Weedsport, Elbridge and Moravia areas. Retail is now open, and indoor restaurant dining may be starting in our region by this weekend. People who had used the bus to get to and from jobs in the Syracuse metro area are going to be out of work even longer if they can't get to where they need to be.

Centro said that it is committed to thoroughly cleaning its buses and encouraging riders to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It is retrofitting buses for its rural routes to help maintain social distancing. That's all great, and everyone needs to keep safety in mind as more people go back to work, but having workplaces reopen won't do any good if the employees can't get there.