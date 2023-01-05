Our view: Centro must not strand more Cayuga County riders

As Centro begins a large-scale review of its Syracuse-area services, Auburn and Cayuga County must not be left out of the loop.

There is nothing wrong with a top-to-bottom review of operations, and Centro says it hasn't done so in 20 years. And while it's true that many more people are working from home these days, there are thousands of jobs that require people to to be physically present, in addition to the needs of people from far and wide to get to educational centers and health-care facilities.

We're especially concerned about Cayuga County connections, because routes have been cut before.

Centro scaled back all but essential runs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but when bus routes started coming back online in the fall of 2021, the agency announced that many routes would not, as a new problem arose: the inability to hire enough drivers, mechanics and other workers to keep many routes going.

Bus service to Elbridge, Moravia and Weedsport that was suspended during the pandemic never returned, leaving the Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton route, with stops in Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus and Taunton, the only remaining connection between Auburn and Syracuse.

Centro said that while it recognizes growing demand in non-traditional locations, it will "continue its commitment to transportation services within thriving downtown employment centers served by our transit hubs."

The microchip plant planned for the Onondaga County Town of Clay is one of the non-traditional points that is on Centro's radar, but if the focus of serving that facility falls too much on Syracuse, potential hires in Auburn, Moravia or Weedsport could be left out of the equation.

Public transportation is an essential part of a strong economy, and local officials need to work with Centro as it plans for the future. A series of public meetings is planned this year to gather more information, so there is time for officials and members of the public to get involved and help ensure Cayuga County doesn't get stranded without a ride.

