Our view: Change to drug program good for states

The word "opioid" has been in the news a lot in recent years, and for good reason, because that class of painkiller drugs has been responsible for widespread addiction and overdose deaths. But because other dangerous drugs also continue to destroy lives, public health officials need to approach the overall crisis from multiple angles. That's why a change to the way federal funding may be used to fight drug abuse makes good sense.

A $1.5 billion grant program aimed at helping states treat opioid addiction has been altered this year so that the money can be directed at "stimulant" addiction, allowing states to attack problems related to methamphetamine and cocaine. The Associated Press reported this week that while about two-thirds of overdose deaths in the United States in 2018 involved opioids, meth remains a bigger killer in much of the West, and cocaine is still the third leading cause of drug deaths nationwide.

Drug abuse is an evolving problem, and different parts of the country experiencing spikes in cocaine or meth use have thus far been unable to tap into federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funds to provide treatment.