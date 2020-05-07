Our view: Classrooms are an essential part of public education

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Andrew Cuomo set off some alarms on Tuesday with an announcement that the state is planning to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "reimagine" schools in New York. While we can see the benefit of increasing the use of technology in education, we can't imagine a public school system without face-to-face learning in the classroom.

Cuomo said that the foundation will examine things like how technology can expand educational opportunities and provide educators with additional tools to use technology in the classroom.

At the same time, his remarks about moving past "the old model" in which "everybody goes and sits in the classroom" made some people fear that Cuomo might be planning to use the coronavirus pandemic as some sort of avenue toward eventual privatization of education. That reaction is understandable, given his references to in-classroom instruction being "status quo" and the need to "reimagine" education system while saying he'll have one of the world's most powerful technology industry leaders steer the effort.

There is certainly value in using technology in education, and schools have been doing it increasingly more for decades. The distance-learning experiment that schools were thrown into this spring will have positives and negatives in the end, and finding better ways to implement distance learning will be a great benefit.