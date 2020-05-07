Our view: Classrooms are an essential part of public education

Gov. Andrew Cuomo set off some alarms on Tuesday with an announcement that the state is planning to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "reimagine" schools in New York. While we can see the benefit of increasing the use of technology in education, we can't imagine a public school system without face-to-face learning in the classroom.
Cuomo said that the foundation will examine things like how technology can expand educational opportunities and provide educators with additional tools to use technology in the classroom.
At the same time, his remarks about moving past "the old model" in which "everybody goes and sits in the classroom" made some people fear that Cuomo might be planning to use the coronavirus pandemic as some sort of avenue toward eventual privatization of education. That reaction is understandable, given his references to in-classroom instruction being "status quo" and the need to "reimagine" education system while saying he'll have one of the world's most powerful technology industry leaders steer the effort.
There is certainly value in using technology in education, and schools have been doing it increasingly more for decades. The distance-learning experiment that schools were thrown into this spring will have positives and negatives in the end, and finding better ways to implement distance learning will be a great benefit.
It's smart to try to plan for improved distance learning models, but Cuomo and the Gates Foundation need to understand and publicly acknowledge that the gold standard must remain in-classroom instruction in which teachers, staff and students can have real interactions with each other and experience hands-on learning opportunities.
At the same time, we all must come to grips with the reality that despite the best efforts of public educators, distance learning during this pandemic has had plenty of flaws — from uneven access to technology to the emotional and mental struggles many students have experienced because of the isolation they've experienced. Efforts to improve that experience are worthwhile.
Before the rhetoric gets too heated, we urge all the stakeholders to take a deep breath and start looking for some common ground. Any efforts to "reimagine" education must bring the people on the front lines of our education system to the table with the state Education Department and the Gates Foundation. Cuomo should make that happen.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
