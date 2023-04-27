Among the many missteps in New York state's protracted rollout of the recreational marijuana market is the fact that the enforcement aspect appears to have loopholes large enough to accommodate truckloads of pot.

With licenses for legal dispensaries just now trickling out, the marijuana industry is in many ways already full steam ahead, with shops opening up all over the state, including in Auburn and Cayuga County. But when it comes to cracking down on unauthorized — and untaxed — sales, authorities are generally throwing up their hands in frustration.

A Cayuga County-area business has so far successfully gotten around the licensing requirement by giving "free" cannabis products to customers who pay for a consultation about which might be best suited for their particular needs. A criminal case in western New York was thrown out because that business had also utilized a loophole: free pot with the purchase of a sticker.

In other cases, illegal shops around the state that have been fined for breaking the law simply pay the fine and keep right on doing what they were doing before.

We need to look no further than the state Liquor Authority and the oversight of restaurants in New York to see that regulations are more than just suggestions. Liquor stores and eateries all need permits to operate and are subject to government oversight, and as a result, you don't see people opening rogue operations and daring authorities to try to stop them.

But that's exactly what the state's protracted and clumsy rollout of recreational marijuana dispensary licenses has created in communities throughout the state, include the Auburn area.

Amid all the other complications with the rollout — mostly self-inflicted by the state — the rules for marijuana sales need to be clearly spelled out by the Legislature. And the penalties for violators need to be beefed up so that enforcement by state and local authorities can actually have their desired effect.

We are completely supportive of the entrepreneurs working to share in the benefits of this lucrative industry, but a big part of the overall market has got to be the collection of sales taxes. Along with speeding up the licensing of legal pot dispensaries, the state has got to close the loopholes that make flouting the law so easy for those unwilling to play by the rules.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd