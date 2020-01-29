Our view: Closing New York prisons shouldn't be done in haste

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is once again asking the state Legislature to allow him to close state prisons with only 90 days notice, a poor practice that gives too little time for affected workers and communities to make adjustments.
After abruptly closing two facilities a year ago — for a total of 17 since taking office in 2011 — a provision in his latest budget proposal would authorize Cuomo to close an undisclosed number in 2020. Cuomo's office says that the cuts have saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, and points to a 27% decline in the state prison population since 2008. The union that represents corrections officers says the closures have put more stress on the system at a time when prison violence is at an all-time high.
You have free articles remaining.
The closure of the medium-security Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County in 2014 meant that workers who weren't laid off were transferred out of town, and no reuse for the 196-acre property has yet been found, despite the state setting aside a pot of money to help affected communities find economic development projects. And the announcement last summer that the state would be closing Livingston Correctional Facility came as a complete surprise to local officials there. The facility was undergoing a $5.5 million construction project at the time and the closure meant an abrupt loss of 327 jobs — a big hit for a rural, upstate county.
As the number of prison facilities dwindles, it will become more worrisome that jobs in Cayuga County could be lost, too. In addition to the maximum-security prison in Auburn, the county hosts the medium-security Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
It may very well be the case that New York is operating more prisons than it needs to, but the Cuomo administration can't just dismiss concerns about the risks of putting violent inmates in even closer quarters. Saving tax dollars by closing unneeded state facilities is great, but when it comes to prisons, the safety of officers and staff needs to be a primary consideration. And 90 days isn't nearly enough time for DOCCS to figure out what to do with the affected employees or for communities to plan future uses for vacant properties.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.