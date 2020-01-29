Our view: Closing New York prisons shouldn't be done in haste

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is once again asking the state Legislature to allow him to close state prisons with only 90 days notice, a poor practice that gives too little time for affected workers and communities to make adjustments.

After abruptly closing two facilities a year ago — for a total of 17 since taking office in 2011 — a provision in his latest budget proposal would authorize Cuomo to close an undisclosed number in 2020. Cuomo's office says that the cuts have saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, and points to a 27% decline in the state prison population since 2008. The union that represents corrections officers says the closures have put more stress on the system at a time when prison violence is at an all-time high.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The closure of the medium-security Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County in 2014 meant that workers who weren't laid off were transferred out of town, and no reuse for the 196-acre property has yet been found, despite the state setting aside a pot of money to help affected communities find economic development projects. And the announcement last summer that the state would be closing Livingston Correctional Facility came as a complete surprise to local officials there. The facility was undergoing a $5.5 million construction project at the time and the closure meant an abrupt loss of 327 jobs — a big hit for a rural, upstate county.