Our view: CNY race shows election system's strength

Two big news events on Monday — one in Washington and one in central New York — shared the common thread of stemming from a close election.

In Washington, the U.S. House of Representative's special bipartisan select committee that has been investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, met for a final time and issued formal recommendations that the federal justice department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The historic action stemmed from Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden, starting with his blatant lies about the integrity of the results and culminating with the violent mob he stoked into storming the Senate and House in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the result.

Meanwhile in central New York, state Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte concluded a painstakingly careful process to determine the winner of the state 2022 state Senate race between Democratic incumbent John Mannion and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff. After all votes were counted by bipartisan county elections boards on and in the days after Election Day November, Mannion had a lead that was narrow enough to trigger a hand recount required by state law. That recount resulted in objections to roughly 180 ballots that the judge reviewed after hearing from attorneys from both sides and elections commissioners. And the final result was that Mannion won by 10 votes, a determination that both candidates accepted.

What happened in the state Senate race was the opposite of what took place in 2020. Instead of allowing the system to work as it should, Trump immediately and persistently sowed doubt and fear in American elections without any evidence of wrongdoing on a scale that would have changed the result. It was a dangerous tactic that far too many Republicans in Congress allowed to move forward, and the results both on Jan. 6, and in the nearly two years since that awful day, did tremendous damage to this nation.

We hope the example of the Mannion/Shiroff race in central New York is amplified around the state and country, because it shows something far too few citizens understand. Our elections, while not perfect, have layers and layers of safeguards to make sure that the rightful winners are certified and that the will of the people is honored.

