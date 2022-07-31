Our view: CNY race's outside donor reflects flawed system

In the race for the 22nd Congressional District's Democratic nomination, one person is emerging with the biggest influence over who might prevail: a cryptocurrency billionaire who lives in the Bahamas.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has contributed $23 million of the $28.1 million raised by a super PAC since January that's supporting candidates for congress with expensive TV advertising buys.

The PAC, Protect Our Future, has spent $396,402 in support of Francis Conole's campaign for the Democratic line in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes Syracuse and much of Onondaga County. That spending is more than triple that of Conole's three primary foes combined, who recently reported expenses of $124,624.

Protect Our Future's mission is to support candidates "who will be champions for pandemic prevention," according to its website. But given the crypto billionaire's outsized influence on the PAC, it's hard to imagine that it would be supporting candidates who are vocal critics of the industry calling for increased regulations.

Conole and his opponents should debate their crypto positions, and it's important that Conole be candid about his stances related to the industry. But our concern with this situation involving the PAC spending in this race has nothing to do with pandemic or crypto policies. It's about the underlying reality that our political campaign finance system, especially at the federal level, has become hijacked by the wealthiest citizens.

It's a direct result of the infamous Citizens United Supreme Court ruling that said there can be no limits on indirect political spending in support of candidates because of the First Amendment. This has led to Super PACs like Protect Our Future that can spend as much as they want as long as it's not a direct contribution to the candidate.

What that means is that the loudest voices in races, such as this central New York primary, can easily come from people with absolutely no connection to the districts. Instead, they can be buy a bunch of representatives from around the country from the comfort of their mansions or yachts.

Because of the Supreme Court's precedent, this problem can't be fixed by slapping restrictions on PACs because they likely wouldn't hold up to legal challenges. What can be influenced, though, is the power of small donors via a public campaign finance system.

Government watchdog groups concerned about the out-of-control spending and influence of super PACs have called for systems in which public funds would be set aside that could match small dollar donations.

Under such a system, the money raised by Conole's opponents, largely from CNY residents, could be amplified and make the playing field more level. It seems like an idea that's worth a try, because the super PAC machine is only going to get bigger.

