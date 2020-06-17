Our view: Common sense the best guide for reopening businesses

With many conflicting opinions and confusing government mandates regarding reopening the economy under the threat of COVID-19, we urge businesses — and their customers — to use caution and common sense with any activity likely to draw a crowd.
Just as many had predicted, areas that may be opening back up too quickly are finding it to have been a mistake. A week after Florida gave the OK for bars and restaurants to open their doors, some owners have voluntarily shut them again as confirmed coronavirus cases began to surge in the state.
New York has also allowed many businesses to reopen, and while the state may be better prepared than some by utilizing a regional approach, business owners and customers need to remember that the virus hasn't gone away and that we are far from out of the woods, especially without a vaccine.
Just because a particular business can open up doesn't necessarily mean that it should, and each individual operator needs to be realistic about how much volume they can safely handle. And the same goes for customers. Just because an attractive gathering place opens its doors doesn't mean you need to dive in headfirst.
A lot of naysayers will point to recent street protests as a reason why they can ignore public health guidelines, but that doesn't take into account the fact that indoor spaces, especially, provide the greatest opportunity for community spread of the virus.
We all need to do our best to maintain social distance, wear masks as much as possible to protect each other and continue to practice good hygiene habits. And the same goes for businesses. They have a responsibility to ensure a safe environment for their employees and their customers.
We want to see the economy come back to life as much as anybody, but great care — and a healthy dose of common sense — must be taken to balance economic progress and public health. It's welcome news that we can shop inside some stores and eat inside some restaurants, we are still far from a place where it's business the way it used to be.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
