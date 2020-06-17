Our view: Common sense the best guide for reopening businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With many conflicting opinions and confusing government mandates regarding reopening the economy under the threat of COVID-19, we urge businesses — and their customers — to use caution and common sense with any activity likely to draw a crowd.

Just as many had predicted, areas that may be opening back up too quickly are finding it to have been a mistake. A week after Florida gave the OK for bars and restaurants to open their doors, some owners have voluntarily shut them again as confirmed coronavirus cases began to surge in the state.

New York has also allowed many businesses to reopen, and while the state may be better prepared than some by utilizing a regional approach, business owners and customers need to remember that the virus hasn't gone away and that we are far from out of the woods, especially without a vaccine.

Just because a particular business can open up doesn't necessarily mean that it should, and each individual operator needs to be realistic about how much volume they can safely handle. And the same goes for customers. Just because an attractive gathering place opens its doors doesn't mean you need to dive in headfirst.