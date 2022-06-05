Our view: Communication plan on Schine project needed

This Thursday's Auburn City Council agenda lists a presentation from Bryan Bowers, the developer who owns the Auburn Schine Theater in the heart of the city's downtown. Bowers is scheduled to give council an update on the project.

That's great news simply for the fact that information on what's going on with the historic building on South Street has been hard to find in the past few years.

Bowers last presented to the public on the Schine's restoration project — which is relying on considerable government investment in the form of state and federal grant money — in October 2020. At the time, he told the city's Historic Resources Review Board that work would begin on refurbishing the marque that fall and completed in the spring of 2021.

Almost a year later, when nothing had happened and The Citizen reached out to Bowers for an update, the company declined to answer specific questions about the project's status and timeline. But they did inform city officials last summer that a new timeline for the full restoration had the project wrapping up by spring or summer of 2022.

Auburn Schine Theater marquee untouched; owner hires architect The owner of the Auburn Schine Theater told the city in October that the historic building's deteriorating marquee would be removed that fall,…

Take a walk by the theater now and you'll see that certainly is not happening.

When Bowers took over this project by acquiring the Schine from the Cayuga County Arts Council, there's was considerable hope that this restoration effort, which had languished for two decades, was finally accelerating toward completion.

The early period of Bowers' ownership included some major progress, with interior cleanup and asbestos removal done with help from the city's federal block grant funding. For a year and a half, though, it's been hard to spot any progress, and more importantly, it's been difficult to find out anything about where the project stands.

That leads us back to this weeks' presentation. This is a project so many Cayuga County-area residents care about and are eager to support. We hope Bowers not only provides a much-needed update on the Schine, but also outlines some measures he and his company will take to keep the public more informed going forward.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

