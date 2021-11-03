Our view: Communication will be key to getting children vaccinated

Federal officials this week are preparing for the rollout of a program aimed at getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House said there is enough supply on hand to vaccinate all 28 million children in that age group, and the shots are already being shipped out to states and pharmacies. It is a significant milestone in the effort to help stop the spread of the disease, and public health experts are hopeful that getting children vaccinated can help prevent a surge of cases this winter when people will be spending more time in close quarters indoors.

The approval of the shots and shipping them out to states, however, are just the first steps. Doctors, pharmacies — and families — are going to need clear information from the state and county health departments about how they can get children vaccinated.

Clear communication about how and when parents can get these vaccines is vital in every community. Unfortunately, that has not happened with previous phased rollouts of vaccines for older New Yorkers, and that led to inefficiencies and even some distrust.

It's important to loop in pediatricians to this process and have them involved, especially for parents who have some reservations about getting their young children this vaccine. A thorough discussion with their children's physician will do much more good than any PSA on television or the internet.

Families will need to be given a range of options to chooses from, including public vaccination clinics, pharmacies and pediatricians' offices, but without clear and concise guidance from the state and local health officials, the program will fail to reach as many children as it should.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0