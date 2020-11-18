Our view: Communication with local police a two-way street

If you have any thoughts on how the Auburn Police Department is being run, now's your chance to speak up.

The APD has launched an online survey to gather feedback from city residents, and that information will help guide a community group develop a report looking at how things are going and how they might be improved.

In response to police brutality cases across the country earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered every law enforcement agency in the state to review their strategies, policies and practices. The executive order warned that municipalities need to comply by April 1 "to be eligible for future state funding."

Was it a knee-jerk reaction by Cuomo so that he could be seen as taking charge of the police brutality problem? Maybe. But the good thing is that he didn't lay out any specific reforms, so it's a wide-open discussion at this point, and what might create improvements will be very different from one community to another.

We have been fortunate to not have big problems in Auburn and Cayuga County. There is no widespread strife or "us against them" mentality between area police agencies and the communities they serve, but there may very well be some adjustments that would make public safety work even better for everybody.