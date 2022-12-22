Our view: Communities depend on funding for their libraries

As leaders in Albany gear up to begin taking a closer look at the myriad proposals for the next state budget, we urge lawmakers to remember the importance of the state library system.

Assistant Commissioner for Libraries and State Librarian Lauren Moore recently told a state Assembly committee that libraries are currently in a "precarious position" of trying to respond to increased needs with inadequate funding.

In consultation with library workers over the past two years, Moore said that a common thread has been that the effects of the pandemic have strained social infrastructure and that "libraries have become increasingly tasked with meeting critical needs of communities, such as job seeking assistance, literacy instruction, and digital skills training, as well as access to services not always associated with libraries like telehealth and social work assistance."

A common misperception is that because so much information is now readily available on the internet that libraries have somehow outlived their usefulness. The truth is that in addition to their historic roles as places to study — and to borrow books — libraries are the main source for many families to gain access to the the internet, as well as learn how to navigate the ever-changing technology.

So libraries need to not only continue to invest in functional meeting spaces, hardware and software, but be able to employ certified media specialists and librarians to assist community members in public spaces and in schools.

And it's not as though library advocates are asking for the moon. The state Education Department has recommended an increase to $104.6 million for the coming year from the currently budgeted $99.6 million in state aid for libraries. The Board of Regents is hoping for a boost in library construction capital funding from $34 million to $45 million.

We believe the increases deserve strong consideration, because of the wide-ranging positive impacts that libraries — and librarians — have on local communities.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.