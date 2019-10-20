It's not often when a Friday afternoon sports story posted to The Citizen's Facebook can generate an almost immediate flood of comments. But that's what happened last week when we shared the news of a proposed major restructuring of Minor League Baseball that could leave Auburn without a Major League Baseball-affiliated club after next season.
"Please all representatives, federal, state, county, city and surrounding areas do everything you can to prevent this from becoming a reality," one reader posted.
"Why would you want to do that? Not everyone can afford to go to the big league games and its good for people starting out in professional baseball to start in a league like this first and get practice there," another wrote.
Those were typical of the sentiment being expressed, which isn't surprising. Professional baseball has a long and proud history in the city. But this situation between Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball is much bigger than our small upstate New York community. It's about economics, of course, and it's also tied to a much-needed push to improve working conditions and compensation for minor league players.
But if a big restructuring moves forward, Auburn and the New York-Penn League are certainly vulnerable. Despite the obvious pride many Auburnians have for the Doubledays, we have not been showing that pride too well with our time and money: Overall attendance has dropped three straight summers despite considerable efforts by club management to improve the fan experience at Falcon Park. This past season's average of 1,158 spectators per game was worst in the league.
Perhaps this piece of news about restructuring will be a wake-up call for everyone who does appreciate what the Auburn Doubledays bring to our community. For that to happen, though, it's going to take a concerted effort by city leaders and Doubledays management to engage the community in a serious discussion about what it will take to ensure a long-term future for this ballclub.
First and foremost, city and club officials need to be as open and honest with the public about what they know as this process plays out. And the public, if it truly cares about this community asset, needs to be ready to engage in this issue and show support. Speak out on social media, write to representatives and the pro baseball organizations, and most importantly, get to some more games.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.