HIT: People from the Skaneateles area and beyond showed up last weekend to support the Skaneateles Fire Department.
The annual field days celebration included a gala parade that ended at Austin Park Pavilion for food, rides and live music. The Labor Day weekend event is a family tradition for many, and supporting the volunteer fire department is certainly a worthy cause.
MISS: To a fire that ravaged a home in Ira Wednesday afternoon.
The Ira Fire Department said that the Carter Road home was destroyed but that the occupants were able to get out unharmed. Strong winds fanned the flames, and firefighters were on the scene more than four hours after the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m.
HIT: A pair of Auburn business owners put their heads together and came to the conclusion that they might be bettor off joining forces.
3 Leaf Tea owner Luciana Torous recently vacated her Genesee Street shop and moved down the road and into the store operated by Erin Campagnola of Zen Den. The enterprises have a lot of customers in common and believe that working together will be beneficial for both of them. A public celebration of the partnership will be held at the 16 E. Genesee St. location on Saturday Sept. 21.
