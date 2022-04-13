Our view: Complacency not a good strategy for COVID-19

The Cayuga County area has been hit particularly hard by a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, and schools being closed for spring break is a good time for families to reassess their strategies for helping prevent further spread when children go back to school after Easter.

The state Department of Health said that it has been closely monitoring the situation in central New York, where COVID-19 case and positivity rates have recently been the highest in the state, and the county Health Department reported hundreds of new cases in March and a corresponding increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks be worn indoors and in public places in the county.

The increase locally appears tied at least somewhat to the week-long school break in February, after which students returned for classes as the state lifted the school mask mandate. At this point, students are once again out on break, and many will be returning to school after having traveled far and wide and spending considerable time in close contact with family and friends.

Meanwhile, the overall official guidance hasn't changed much from two years ago. Vaccinations, mask wearing and other mitigation factors have been shown to help keep the virus from spreading. And one statistic that also hasn't changed much is that less than 60% of county residents have been fully vaccinated.

For anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated, there is no time like the present. And people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised are now eligible for an additional booster shot. Vaccines are widely available at health centers and pharmacies, and the county health department is continuing to hold public clinics. The next one is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Fingerlakes Mall.

We completely understand that people are tired of talking about the virus on a daily basis, but we also believe that it's important to keep the conversation going so that more people will remain mindful of taking the proper precautions. Complacency is not going to help avoid another increase in cases, especially when children return to school next week.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

