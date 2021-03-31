Our view: Complacency will trigger another COVID-19 surge

“I'm speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

We don't want to be unnecessarily alarming, and we don't believe Walensky meant to be either, but the fact is that COVID-19 infections rose after people gathered for functions around Christmastime. This week we have the double-whammy of young people and families traveling for spring break vacations and large numbers of people gathering to celebrate Passover and Easter.

If you've already gotten your vaccination, great! But there are still a lot of people who haven't, so it's our hope that people carefully consider whether attending services or family gatherings is the smartest choice to make during this holiday week and in the weeks to come.

Things are getting better regarding the spread of the virus, but the collective actions of every individual are going to the most important part of keeping the positive trends going and avoiding another deadly surge of infections.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0