Our view: Complacency will trigger another COVID-19 surge

There has been a steady stream of promising developments as we enter the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, but another surge in infections — and deaths — is almost certain if too many people let their guard down now.
Families kept apart for months will soon be able to visit their relatives in hospitals and nursing homes; schoolchildren are getting back into classrooms more days of the week; and a robust supply and distribution network has allowed New York state to make anyone over the age of 16 eligible to receive a vaccination beginning next week.
Federal officials this week, however, warned that trying to get back to normal too quickly will mean people congregating in dangerous numbers, especially younger people who have not yet been vaccinated.
The director of the national Centers for Disease Control on Monday said that rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the country may very well be evidence of "impending doom." And New York state has had among the highest recent upticks in infections.
“I'm speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
We don't want to be unnecessarily alarming, and we don't believe Walensky meant to be either, but the fact is that COVID-19 infections rose after people gathered for functions around Christmastime. This week we have the double-whammy of young people and families traveling for spring break vacations and large numbers of people gathering to celebrate Passover and Easter.
If you've already gotten your vaccination, great! But there are still a lot of people who haven't, so it's our hope that people carefully consider whether attending services or family gatherings is the smartest choice to make during this holiday week and in the weeks to come.
Things are getting better regarding the spread of the virus, but the collective actions of every individual are going to the most important part of keeping the positive trends going and avoiding another deadly surge of infections.
