Our view: Compromise needed on downtown Auburn parking

The latest discussion on Auburn's downtown public parking policy centered around a familiar theme: the balance between affordability and availability.

At last week's Auburn City Council meeting, the city's elected leaders engaged with the Auburn Police Department's traffic safety officer and the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District's executive director on how a pandemic-era policy of allowing two hours of free on-street parking has been working this summer.

The good news is that the businesses are reporting strong traffic, and they're hearing from customers who are delighted about not being charged to park if they can find a spot on the street. The bad news is that some people are abusing the program and keeping their vehicle in a spot well beyond two hours, which has caused issues for visitors being able to find spaces near their destination. APD had hoped specialized parking monitoring software would help them catch the abusers, but that has not worked well.

The council made no decisions last week, agreeing that more information gathering and discussion is needed. But we heard one suggestion emerge at the meeting that seems to have the most potential at an effective compromise.

Sgt. Greg Gilfus, the APD's traffic safety officer, suggested bringing back paid on-street parking but keeping the downtown parking garage's first two hours free.

For people who truly find the cost of parking to be burden, this seems like a fair deal. The garage is centrally located, and upgrades that will make it more appealing are nearly finished. One key to making this an effective solution is increased promotion of the free parking at the garage, especially with signage where paid on-street parking would located. It also is worth discussing if some or all of the city's paid parking lots could incorporate the free two-hour parking program.

These measures should produce the needed effect of opening up more on-street spots for downtown visitors who value proximity to their destination and are willing to pay a little for the convenience.

