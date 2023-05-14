Today is Mother's Day, for most a joyous day of celebration with family and friends. But for those close to the 10 people murdered in cold blood on this date in Buffalo a year ago, it's also a reminder of the devastation that the combination of pure hate and high-powered firearms can cause.

May 14, 2022, will always be one of the darkest in the history of our nation, not just in Buffalo or New York state. What happened that day in the Tops Supermarket was an attack on one of the things that America should always embrace as a strength: its diversity.

The gunman, who has been convicted and whose name we won't give the honor of putting into words, singled out this store located hours from his home because he researched to find a place where he could kill the most Black people in a short amount of time.

A couple of days before this terrible anniversary, family members of some of the victims filed a wide-ranging lawsuit in state Supreme Court against individuals and businesses whose actions, or lack of actions, contributed to what that one person did at the supermarket.

Those families included relatives of Andre Mackniel, the Auburn resident who was raising his youngest son, Andre Jr., with his fiance. He was in Buffalo to celebrate his son's birthday, and was in that store to buy the cake for the family gathering.

And he was brutally murdered because of the color of his skin.

The Tops massacre was the work of a sick mind, no doubt, but how that mind became so deranged and hateful, and how that person was able to use easy access to weapons and social media to carry out his attack, must continually be confronted.

