Our view: Congressional candidates should debate in Cayuga County

The photo attached to today's editorial is a reminder of how congressional politics should work.

The image shows then U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri and his challenger, the late Richard Hanna, sharing family photos during a break at a Cayuga Community College debate. It was a hotly contested race that Hanna would go on to win, but the two candidates demonstrated a respect for each other that is far too frequently lacking on today's campaign trails.

It also was one of many debates Arcuri and Hanna did with each other that year in what was a multi-county district. They understood the importance of having debates, and having in them in multiple parts of the district so the hyper-local issues that are important to voters in one community, but not necessarily another, get addressed.

Sadly, that 2010 debate at CCC was the last time both major party candidates agreed to participate in the candidate forum series sponsored by the college and The Citizen. In the 12 years since, at least one Democratic or Republican found an excuse not to take part.

In the majority of those years, the incumbent candidate is the one who bowed out. We're sure it's not a coincidence. Incumbents by nature have an advantage because of their name recognition. A common political strategy is to avoid debates to maintain that edge. The latest to do this is U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, whose campaign didn't respond to this year's CCC debate invitation. Her opponent, Steven Holden, did agree to participate but instead had a one-on-one interview.

We hope this a trend that some day comes to an end.

Voters deserve the information that comes from a locally focused debate, and candidates benefit when they make time and effort to show up and engage on not just the big nationwide issues, but also the specific challenges facing the places they represent.

