Our view: Congressional GOP must do more than disagree with Trump on USPS

It's as disturbing an abuse of power by a U.S. president since ... roughly one year ago. That's when this same president attempted to get a vulnerable foreign nation desperate for American help to publicly open an investigation into his chief political rival, former Vice President Joseph Biden.

That act took Americans through the nation's third impeachment, which thanks to the bitter partisanship that Trump has made even worse, resulted in a sham of a Senate trial that led to the president's acquittal.

It's important to look back to that trial, though, as the president is openly sabotaging the postal service for political gain. Remember what his defense argued when the facts of what he did with Ukraine were clear. They claimed that if a president believes his or her re-election is in the best interests of the nation, then they can do anything to achieve that goal.

We were glad to see some Republican members of Congress stand up last week and speak out against the changes at the postal service. That included our own U.S. Rep. John Katko.

But they are woefully mistaken if they believe it's enough to simply put out a statement that supports funding in a bill, or if they say that they merely disagree with the president like it's some kind of routine policy stance.