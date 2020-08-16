Our view: Congressional GOP must do more than disagree with Trump on USPS

The past week brought more news of disturbing developments at the U.S. Postal Service, a venerable American institution that many citizens will need to allow them to safely exercise their right to vote in the November presidential election.
It's hard to fathom that the postal service, which for generations has prided itself on making its deliveries despite all types of weather-related obstacles, is now is serious jeopardy of being unable to live up to its mission amid a global pandemic.
But that's what is happening, thanks to President Donald Trump and his recently installed postmaster general, major Trump campaign donor Louis DeJoy.
DeJoy is removing hundreds of mail sorting machines from processing facilities and taking mail dropboxes off streets; staff hours are being cut so that deliveries are being delayed; letters went out to states telling them that "ballots requested near the (states') deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted."
And as this is happening, Trump himself boasted last week that he was intentionally blocking funding that would facilitate mail-in voting, which he has falsely claimed leads to widespread election fraud. The real truth, of course, is that this president is doing everything he can think of to suppress voter turnout, which he believes is best for his re-election chances.
It's as disturbing an abuse of power by a U.S. president since ... roughly one year ago. That's when this same president attempted to get a vulnerable foreign nation desperate for American help to publicly open an investigation into his chief political rival, former Vice President Joseph Biden.
That act took Americans through the nation's third impeachment, which thanks to the bitter partisanship that Trump has made even worse, resulted in a sham of a Senate trial that led to the president's acquittal.
It's important to look back to that trial, though, as the president is openly sabotaging the postal service for political gain. Remember what his defense argued when the facts of what he did with Ukraine were clear. They claimed that if a president believes his or her re-election is in the best interests of the nation, then they can do anything to achieve that goal.
We were glad to see some Republican members of Congress stand up last week and speak out against the changes at the postal service. That included our own U.S. Rep. John Katko.
But they are woefully mistaken if they believe it's enough to simply put out a statement that supports funding in a bill, or if they say that they merely disagree with the president like it's some kind of routine policy stance.
They need to be much more direct about what this president is really doing — once again trying to undermine the election. They must loudly and frequently demand that he reverse course.
They also should bluntly tell him that their support for his reelection is not unconditional, because right now he's acting like it is.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
