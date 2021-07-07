Our view: Congressional probe of Jan. 6 attack is vital

"We cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right."
Those simple words from Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger explained why he voted in support of establishing a House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Kinzinger and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney turned out to be the only GOP House members who voted yes on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal. The other 33 Republicans who previously voted for the bipartisan commission that was blocked by Senate Republicans weeks earlier, claim the select committee would be too partisan.
The reality is that they're scared from, as Kinzinger says, "doing what is right."
Yes, the bipartisan commission, which was backed by every Democrat in the House, would be the better option. But the GOP leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ensured that review's defeat.
There's absolutely no reason to believe they will ever support any type of congressional investigation into how the Jan. 6 attack, an assault on our government by Trump-inspired violent extremists that came close to succeeding.
For people like Katko and the other Republicans who backed the bipartisan commission, the argument against the select committee is that it will turn into a bipartisan circus and that the findings won't be taken seriously.
But that can only be true if Republicans who understand how dangerous Jan. 6 was refuse to participate. We were glad to see that Pelosi picked Cheney, one of the most conservative members of the House when it comes to policy matters, to serve on the committee and that Cheney accepted.
We hope that McCarthy recommends other Republicans who backed the bipartisan commission to fill out the remaining slots, and that those Republicans accept the assignment.
It's hard to fathom, but this week marked six months since that awful day in our nation's history. And yet over the weekend, the man whose refusal to accept the presidential election results, held a rally in Florida to continue to push his terrible lies, insisting the election was "totally rigged and dishonest."
Every GOP member who fails to support a congressional Jan. 6 inquiry is only fueling the fire that Trump is once again trying to build. Getting answers and bringing accountability are the only way to ensure a similar attempt to destroy our democracy doesn't repeat itself.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd