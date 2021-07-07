Our view: Congressional probe of Jan. 6 attack is vital

"We cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right."

Those simple words from Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger explained why he voted in support of establishing a House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney turned out to be the only GOP House members who voted yes on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal. The other 33 Republicans who previously voted for the bipartisan commission that was blocked by Senate Republicans weeks earlier, claim the select committee would be too partisan.

The reality is that they're scared from, as Kinzinger says, "doing what is right."

Yes, the bipartisan commission, which was backed by every Democrat in the House, would be the better option. But the GOP leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ensured that review's defeat.

There's absolutely no reason to believe they will ever support any type of congressional investigation into how the Jan. 6 attack, an assault on our government by Trump-inspired violent extremists that came close to succeeding.