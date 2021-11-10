Our view: Continue easing restrictions at U.S./Canada border

The opening of the border between the United States and Canada this week to nonessential travel is a big plus for commerce and tourism, but restrictions are going to need to be relaxed a bit more to allow for an even greater impact.

Nonessential travelers entering the U.S. and Canada must all show proof that they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but while there is no testing requirement for Canadians entering the U.S., Canada requires vaccinated Americans — and Canadians returning home — to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Canada.

Officials gathered in western New York Monday to celebrate the opening of border crossings but also bring attention to Canada's overly restrictive process. We agree with those calling on Canada to do even more.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, who represents parts of Erie and Niagara counties, called the testing requirement redundant and unnecessary and said he and others have been in discussions with the Canadian government to get the testing lifted. It's an extra burden to put on Americans wishing to visit Canada, and if Canadians need a negative test to get back home, they might be discouraged from visiting — and spending money — in the U.S. in the first place.

One of the many selling points of vaccinations is that they are supposed to reduce public health-oriented barriers for people in their everyday life, and this doesn't help with that. The test requirement even for vaccinated people seems especially restrictive. It also has potential to greatly slow down the border crossing process, which could also exacerbate challenges faced by the trucking industry that takes goods back and forth from the two nations.

We urge our federal representatives to continue working with their counterparts in Canada to work toward a continued easing of restrictions to allow people to move more freely between the two countries.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

