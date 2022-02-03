Our view: Continue efforts to increase voter participation in New York

The failure of a years-long effort to improve voter access in New York means that more work needs to be done to make it as easy as possible to participate.

One thing that should help — at least in the short term — is an agreement by the Legislature that the risk of contracting COVID-19 will remain a valid reason to vote by absentee ballot through the end of 2022, an extension of an emergency measure put into place during the height of the pandemic.

New York election law otherwise allows absentee ballots to be used only by people who will be absent from their county on Election Day, or have an illness, disability or are the caretaker of someone ill or disabled.

The COVID-19 exception comes on the heels of the failure of November ballot propositions that would have permanently authorized not only no-excuse absentee voting but also same-day voter registration.

The emergency extension was a good move that got strong bipartisan support, and we're glad to hear that lawmakers are considering other changes this year, including allowing election boards to set up drop boxes to collect absentees and allowing the use of portable polling sites to make it easier for people to cast ballots in rural areas.

We like both of these ideas, and we encourage the state — and local election boards — to continue to look for creative ways to encourage people to get involved and make voting as easy as possible. Low voter turnout has long been a problem in New York, and officials at every level of government should be supporting efforts to increase participation in democracy.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0