Our view: Continue improving management plan for Lake Ontario

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The management plan affecting water levels on Lake Ontario may now have a better chance of working more effectively after getting some feedback from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The International Joint Commission's Plan 2014 is a lake level management system put in place in 2016 after years of scientific study. The idea was to find the right balance of the many facets involving Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River and the millions of Canadian and U.S. stakeholders on its shores, but has been blamed by many for increased flooding on the lake's southern shore in Cayuga County and elsewhere. But while critics have called for the plan to be abandoned completely, the GAO disagreed and instead recommended some tweaks to help improve the way it operates.

One of the big complaints by some has been a lack of communication by the IJC about what it's doing and why when it comes to deciding how water levels are managed at different times of the year. The GAO agreed, and one of the main focuses of its report is a recommendation that the commission update its communications practices so that stakeholders are kept up to date and better able to evaluate the plan's effectiveness.