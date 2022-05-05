Our view: Continue work to help problem gamblers in NY

There is no single answer to the question of how best to address problem gambling, but a new tool to quickly connect people with resources appears to be a promising part of the overall effort.

The state Gaming Commission, Office of Addiction Services and Supports and the Council on Problem Gambling held events this week at New York state casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County, to highlight new initiatives and raise awareness of problem gambling.

A new Quick Response Code that will be found on signage on the gaming floor at video lottery facilities and commercial casinos can be scanned by a smartphone to link the user to the Council on Problem Gambling’s website, which provides access to a network of regional problem gambling resource centers with trained clinicians available to offer assistance.

We have said before that as the state rakes in more and more revenue from an expanding variety of betting options, it has a growing obligation to assist problem gamblers, and this became even more important with the launch of mobile sports betting in the state earlier this year.

The state has acknowledged that it needs to address problem gambling even more now that gambling has been allowed to expand. The new QR code seems like a positive step in that regard and there is evidently a need, as officials said that more than 900 people have checked it out in the first four months since its launch.

For more information on how to get help, visit the New York Council on Problem Gambling's website — nyproblemgamblinghelp.org — or contact them in the central New York region at (315) 413-4676 or by email at CentralPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

