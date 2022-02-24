Our view: Continue working to increase voter participation

A proactive effort by the Cayuga County Board of Elections has resulted in a great benefit to voters in Auburn.

Election commissioners Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey recently informed a county Legislature committee that the state has signed off on a proposal they put together to allow voters in Auburn to use any polling location they choose for primary and general elections.

The city operates four polling locations, but voters have always been restricted to going to a certain one even if a different location might be more convenient for them, and people offering rides to friends or family might have to make more than one stop.

The county needed state approval for the proposal because of a law requiring a certain number of workers be assigned to polling locations based on the number of voters who could be expected to show up, and allowing voters to use any location would mean that, in theory, all voters would show up at the same place. Because that scenario isn't very realistic, the state agreed that giving the exemption made good sense, and Heary and Lacey said they believe that no other municipality in the state has adopted a similar policy.

The locations for Auburn polling sites are being finalized, but one that will be particularly convenient for many voters will be the new public safety building on Seminary Street that houses the Auburn Fire Department.

It may not seem like polling locations would be a big problem, but confusion can sometimes arise about who is eligible to vote where, and one disenfranchised voter is one too many.

Changing the system in Auburn won't cost taxpayers a dime, and it won't create an advantage for any particular political party. It's exactly the type of commonsense tweak that the state desperately needs more of to counter low voter turnout.

Early voting turnout in Cayuga County last fall was the fourth best in the state, and anything that can be done to improve upon that — and get people out to vote on Election Day — is certainly worth the effort.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

