Our view: Cooperation on phosphorus reduction will benefit Owasco Lake

Environmental advocates and the farming community in Cayuga County and surrounding areas have been working more closely in recent years to address some of the challenges facing Owasco Lake, and that cooperation is going to be even more essential in the future.

The draft report of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction is the result of an extensive study designed "to identify focused strategies to ensure that Owasco Lake continues to support its best uses for water supply, aquatic habitat, and recreational uses" by reducing the input of phosphorous that affects aquatic plant growth and leads to the proliferation of harmful algal blooms.

While we empathize with farmers who believe they are being unfairly blamed for the problem, because so many are taking the appropriate steps to mitigate things like runoff, the report is clear that it's farm land that most needs to be brought under control. While 10% of non-point phosphorus loading into the lake comes from developed lands, mixed-use spaces and forests, the other 90% can be traced to cultivated crops and hay and pasture lands.

The report shouldn't be seen as an exercise in placing blame but rather a road map for getting things turned around. The key is reduction, and the overall goal of reducing external phosphorus loading by 30% is a realistic one. Nobody is calling for a crackdown on farms or cost-prohibitive mandates, but more nutrient management plans need to be developed and followed to help prevent things like fertilizer runoff into the lake.

The report is clear that various sources are contributors of phosphorus, so managing them requires ongoing efforts of individuals, local leaders, farmers, foresters and more. "Continued collaboration and partnerships are the key to protecting this resource for future generations," the report says, and we urge lake advocates and the farming community to rally behind it.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.