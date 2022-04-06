Our view: Courts need to act fast on NY's district maps

New Yorkers were done a great disservice this year with the blatant gerrymandering of legislative and congressional district maps in a process that was kicked to the partisan state Legislature because the "independent" redistricting commission failed to do its job.

Unfortunately, time is quickly running out to make any improvements.

A ruling last week — which was quickly appealed — said that the redistricting process was unconstitutional and that new maps should be redrawn by April 11. And while that ruling itself may have been politically motivated, there are legitimate concerns about the new districts that should be assessed by our state's judicial system, and we call for a quick resolution to this by the appeals courts.

The Appellate Division that has now inherited the case is supposed to have a hearing on the matter this week. It needs to work expeditiously to make a decision. No matter how that court rules, it's almost certain the case will then be appealed to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, which must also bring this matter to a fast conclusion.

If, indeed, the lower court's ruling was sound and the process needs to start over, that work needs to happen quickly because the window is closing for drawing new lines in Congressional, Senate and Assembly races that would be in effect for elections this year. Time also would be needed to give candidates a fair opportunity to once again circulate petitions to get on ballots for whatever these new districts would look like. And the shorter such a time window becomes, the more advantageous that becomes for incumbents and establishment candidates who have the resources and networks to get the required signatures quickly.

In short, the state's redistricting process and election itself is currently a mess. Our state's top judges need to be ready to clean things up without delay.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0