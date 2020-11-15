Our view: COVID-19 relief bill urgently needed

Included among his usual deluge of tweets related to the election that are at best delusional, President Donald Trump dropped a simple but potentially important nugget of truth on Saturday morning:

"Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!"

It didn't get a ton of attention from the president's most ardent supporters, nor was it widely amplified by his loudest critics. The continued attention on his false claims of voting fraud and his insistence that he won the 2020 election drowned that out for another day.

But if some of the president's more moderate supporters and critics are looking for a potential off-ramp to the lunacy of the past two weeks, a ramp that would lead this country to a badly needed boost, this is the best opportunity we've seen so far.

COVID-19 is out of control in almost every state, and even in most counties, in this country. We are on the verge of widespread breakdown in our health care system if some strong efforts to curtail the spread of the disease are not established.

But to do many of those things, we also need financial and logistical support from the federal government. And it can't wait until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.