Our view: COVID surge in fall can be mitigated

The Centers for Disease Control reported that Cayuga County's seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases was 13.14 on Monday.

That's a number that can be viewed positively and negatively.

The good news is that transmission levels remain far below any of the peaks we've seen in past case surges. At the height of the omicron wave, for example, Cayuga County peaked at 175.43 new daily cases on Jan. 10.

But there's also some trouble in the current level. For one thing, it's climbing again. After being in single-digits since the end of May, the daily average first went above 10 again on July 13.

It's also important to look at where things stood a year ago, since COVID has demonstrated itself to have some seasonality to it, with our worst waves in the Northeast coming in the fall and winter. On July 18, 2021, the Cayuga County daily rate was 1.57 new cases, considerably lower than where it stands now. So we're facing a fall in which case levels could be quite elevated compared with the previous two years.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to keep the transmission number from surging exponentially again when the weather turns cold, and there's still considerable time to take advantage of them. Getting up to date on vaccinations is a crucial step that can slow spread, and most importantly, keep severe illnesses and deaths down.

Another step that's common sense but so often forgotten (or ignored) is to simply stay home when feeling symptoms and get tested. Test kits are easy to get these days, so now would be a good time stock up.

A more controversial mitigation tactic is the use of masks, which do work to slow spread of COVID-19 in crowded indoor spaces. Mask mandates may never come back because of the political firestorms they cause, but it would be wise for people to listen to public health and infectious disease experts if they do recommend their use again.

Everyone wants COVID-19 to be over, but the glaring reality is that while some battles have been fought, the long war to control this deadly disease continues. It does not, however, mean we'll need to go back to the days of mass shutdowns and overwhelmed hospitals. All it takes is some minimal effort and caution to avoid a repeat of the past two falls and winters.

