Our view: Creative solutions required to stop COVID-19 spread in New York's prisons

Keeping people safe in New York's prisons is a difficult task during the best of times, but the coronavirus pandemic has raised the danger level to the point where business as usual may not be enough.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has more than 43,000 prisoners in its 52 correctional facilities and a workforce of about 29,000. Corrections officers and staff don't have the option of working from home, and social distancing is nearly impossible in prisons with limited space that are packed with people 24 hours a day, so the potential for a massive outbreak in state facilities is very real.
The state has an obligation to protect its workforce — and an equal obligation to keep this infectious disease from spreading among the people in its custody. As of Tuesday, 319 employees had confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as 55 inmates and 15 parolees. And there have been at least five deaths.
DOCCS has temporarily suspended visitation and set up a system where inmates can communicate with their families through electronic devices, but a larger effort may be required to alleviate issues of crowding that present such a danger.
The state was able to muster the resources to put 4,000 hospital beds in the Jacob Javits Convention Center to relieve some of the pressure on the downstate health-care system. It may be time to get similarly creative in temporarily lessening the density at state prisons. We wonder, for example, if the empty Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County could be used on a short-term basis as a means of physically spreading out the workforce and the inmate population.
Some advocacy groups are calling for the release of inmates that fall into the high-risk category for suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19. We believe relocating some prisoners to help stop the spread of the disease makes more sense at this point. The current public health emergency calls for a different way of doing things. At least on a temporary basis.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
