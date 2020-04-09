Our view: Creative solutions required to stop COVID-19 spread in New York's prisons

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Keeping people safe in New York's prisons is a difficult task during the best of times, but the coronavirus pandemic has raised the danger level to the point where business as usual may not be enough.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has more than 43,000 prisoners in its 52 correctional facilities and a workforce of about 29,000. Corrections officers and staff don't have the option of working from home, and social distancing is nearly impossible in prisons with limited space that are packed with people 24 hours a day, so the potential for a massive outbreak in state facilities is very real.

The state has an obligation to protect its workforce — and an equal obligation to keep this infectious disease from spreading among the people in its custody. As of Tuesday, 319 employees had confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as 55 inmates and 15 parolees. And there have been at least five deaths.

DOCCS has temporarily suspended visitation and set up a system where inmates can communicate with their families through electronic devices, but a larger effort may be required to alleviate issues of crowding that present such a danger.