Our view: Cuomo administration leaving schools in dark

At the beginning of the month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the statewide public school district budget votes would be done exclusively through mail-in ballots and June 9 would be the official election day.

For school districts, which at that point only knew that the normal mid-May budget voting day had been postponed indefinitely, getting an actual date was a welcomed development. A new set of school budget formation deadlines (though still not easy to find on any state government website) was now possible to create. And that allowed for the important business of finalizing the 2020-21 spending plans that would be put before voters.

Based on the calendar, this coming week — May 18-22 — is the time those budget approvals must be done by school boards and sent to the state for its compilations. But most districts have not been able to do this yet because Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget division, at least through the close of business on Friday, had not provided updated figures on how much state aid districts should plan to receive.