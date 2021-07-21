Our view: Cuomo again circumvents Legislature with 'emergency'

Shortly after allowing the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic to expire in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared another state of emergency — this time because of gun violence.

There is no question that gun crimes are on the rise in many cities this summer. More than 500 people have been hurt or killed by gunfire so far this year, with the biggest increases in upstate cities including Albany, Buffalo and Rochester. A frightening number of killings have also taken place in Syracuse.

The state of emergency makes millions of dollars available for things like community "violence interruption" initiatives and summer jobs and recreation programs designed to help keep young people occupied with positive outlets. A big problem, however, is that the funding will be going out the door without the approval of the Legislature and outside of the normal competitive bidding process.

Some critics see the executive order as nothing more than an attempt to deflect attention from the scandals and ongoing impeachment probe hanging over the governor's office. Others say that the uptick in violence would be better addressed by increasing funding for police agencies and undoing criminal justice reforms that included the elimination of bail for most crimes in New York.